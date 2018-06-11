Sharks swimming in shallow water off Hunting Island State Park beach

An alligator was caught on video enjoying a "fish buffet" — likely the remains of a fisherman's bait — outside of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant on Hilton Head. "Are you sure this is saltwater, y'all?' someone can be heard asking in the video.
In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
A video posted on Facebook of men reeling in a small, blacktip shark on Tybee Island beach over the weekend has gained over 130,000 views. Some commenters are ridiculing the men for fishing off the beach — and for not immediately releasing the shark.
A North Charleston family woke up to an angry, 7-foot alligator banging around on their front porch. The family had to call the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to remove the gator so they could leave their home.
Hilton Head resident Logan Cambron says emergency officials gave him the OK to relocate a 10-foot alligator after it posed a "public safety" threat on Tuesday. He filmed himself releasing the massive gator back into the wild.
Logan Cambron came across emergency officials dealing with a 10-foot alligator on Hilton Head Island. Here's why he decided he relocate the gator himself — and why South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials aren't sending him to jail.
Bill Roettger captured this video of a 'playful' dolphin while fishing with his grandson on the Wando River in South Carolina. But biologists say its behavior is problematic and suggests its been fed by humans before — which is a federal offense.
Thousands of sharks show up along the South Carolina coast in the summer. Here are a few of the species you're most likely to see — and which ones are considered the most dangerous to humans based on past attacks.
Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world — they're capable of reaching over 2,000 pounds. Here's what brings them to the South Carolina coast, and some other quick facts about these gentle giants.
Located on Paris Avenue less than a block from Ribaut Road are the Cypress Wetlands. The park features a trail through restored wetlands full of wildlife and a rookery for wading birds. Here's a taste of what you might find there.