Smelly seaweed has washed up on Hilton Head's beach. Will it stay all summer?

What is that strange seaweed washing up on Hilton Head's beach? We found out for you In recent days, winds have blown a seaweed called sargassum ashore on Hilton Head Island. It normally floats far offshore in the open Atlantic Ocean. Here are a few facts about sargassum. Jay Karr ×

SHARE COPY LINK In recent days, winds have blown a seaweed called sargassum ashore on Hilton Head Island. It normally floats far offshore in the open Atlantic Ocean. Here are a few facts about sargassum. Jay Karr