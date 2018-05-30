How a frustrated iris gardener accidentally created a Lowcountry paradise

There was once a painter on television who used to say that artists "don’t make mistakes, only happy accidents." He would then proceed to paint a tree where his errant brush stroke had marred the canvas.
You may smile at the thought of this and think that in life, this seems rarely to be the case. With bills to pay, job demands, politics, car trouble and getting the squirrel to stay off your bird feeder, the run of life’s challenges seems to produce many more normal accidents than happy ones.
But Lowcountry residents have a history of not just making the best out of a bad situation. When life hands you lemons, you make more than lemonade. And sometimes you make a world-class iris graden.
In 1927, Lowcountry resident Hamilton Carr Bland did just that.
A resident of Sumter, a growing town on the coastal plain between Columbia and Charleston, Bland was trying to landscape his land with hundreds of imported Japanese irises — and having no luck. Frustrated at his waste of time and money, he had the failing iris bulbs dug up and dumped in the useless swampy land on the edge of his property and tried to forget about the whole thing.
When spring, came his swamp was a riot of color as the irises had bloomed and suddenly Bland had the makings of something more wonderful than he had imagined.
Over the next decade, more land was acquired, along with many more iris bulbs, and Swan Lake Iris Gardens was born. Eventually growing to over 120 acres, Bland’s failed landscaping project had bloomed into one of the finest botanical gardens in the state and, in 1949, it was deeded to the town of Sumter as a public park.
What was once an abandoned millpond and a seemingly worthless tract of undevelopable land had become a place of beauty and access for thousands of visitors a year. Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter is a Lowcountry treasure and makes for an easy daytrip from Bluffton.
When you go you will experience easy, tree-shaded trails and boardwalks that form a nearly mile-long loop through the original iris swampland of Hamilton Bland and around the lake and fountains of Heath Garden. A large colony of at least eight different species of swans, including trumpeters and whistlings, glide through the waterways and raise flocks among the towering cypress knees along the shore. In addition, wood ducks, kingfisher, woodpeckers and other Lowcountry wildlife make their home in this oasis.
You can come to Swan Lake Iris Gardens for a nature walk or you can attend one of many festivals and events that are held throughout the year, including the Iris Festival each spring and the Festival of Lights during the Christmas holiday season when nearly a million holiday lights are lit.
A visitors center, picnic pavilions, playground and special programs make this a destination that all ages will enjoy. My family and I recently visited and spent the day enjoying the beautiful spring colors and spotting wildlife along the trails and boardwalks. Swans cavorted among fishing egrets in the coves of the lake and a barred owl hooted high in the branches of a cypress tree.
Afterwards, a visit to historic downtown Sumter found us at the Cut Rate Soda Fountain, an old drugstore on Main Street just down from the Gilded-Age glory of the old Sumter Opera House. Cold ice cream helped beat the Lowcountry heat and we made a few new friends along the way.
Take a roadtrip to visit Swan Lake Iris Gardens in Sumter. You will not be disappointed by this “happy accident” where nature’s beauty has made things just right.
Getting there
Swan Lake Iris Gardens is located at 822 W. Liberty Street in Sumter, South Carolina. It is just a little over two hours from Bluffton and is open year-round from 7:30AM to dusk. Admission is free.
The visitor’s center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Iris Market Café at the gardens is open Thursday through Sunday.
From Bluffton, take I-95 north to US 521 (Exit 122). Take US 521N to Sumter. Turn left onto Guignard Parkway for 3.5miles and then left onto Liberty Street.
Swan Lake Iris Gardens is on both sides of Liberty Street with the entrance gate on the left beneath the pedestrian overpass. There are good facilities and ample parking with many other points of interest in the surrounding town of Sumter.
For more information on Swan Lake Iris Gardens, call 803-436-2640 or visit www.sumtersc.gov/swan-lake-iris-gardens.
