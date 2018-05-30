Portuguese man-of-war washes up on Hilton Head beach, officials warn

Portuguese men of war are hitting SC beaches. Here's what you need to know. Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches. Ashley Jean Reese Tybee Island Marine Science Center ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches. Ashley Jean Reese Tybee Island Marine Science Center