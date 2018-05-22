Lowcountry plant is called 'horrid' for a reason. Brush against it and you'll know why

Brush up against a thistle and you probably won’t forget it. These prickly plants are well armed against potential herbivores and passing humans.
Actually, the common name "thistle" has been variously applied to many different plants, so classification can be confusing. Strictly speaking, "true thistles" are in the same family as daisies and sunflowers, and they belong to the plant genus Cirsium, which comprises some 250-300 species worldwide. These include the well-named horrid thistle (C. horridulus), native to much of the eastern and southeastern U.S. It’s a common weed along the edges of salt marshes and in pastures and waste areas. The robust plant stem, which can be several feet tall, arises from a basal rosette of long, lobed, and extremely spiny leaves – best avoided by bare feet. What may appear to be one huge flower is actually a cluster of many tiny, tube-shaped florets, which can be yellow, pink, or purple. The whole flower head is surrounded by a prominent ring of “bracts,” which also bear prickles.
Horrid thistles bloom in spring and summer.
As the flower heads start to shrivel, they release countless dandelion-like fruits, each containing a tiny seed and equipped with a plume-like parachute. Thistles can be dispersed widely by the slightest breeze. They also form prickly colonies of plants via spreading underground stems.
Although you may not want thistles dominating your lawn, in nature the flowers are important nectar and pollen sources for various butterflies, bees, and beetles. In the case of horrid thistles, the prickly leaves are also food for caterpillars of the Little Metalmark butterfly.
