Does fishing off Hilton Head beaches attract more sharks? Here's what experts say

SHARE COPY LINK A video posted on Facebook of men reeling in a small, blacktip shark on Tybee Island beach over the weekend has gained over 130,000 views. Some commenters are ridiculing the men for fishing off the beach — and for not immediately releasing the shark. Gina Padgett Ashley Jean Reese

A video posted on Facebook of men reeling in a small, blacktip shark on Tybee Island beach over the weekend has gained over 130,000 views. Some commenters are ridiculing the men for fishing off the beach — and for not immediately releasing the shark. Gina Padgett Ashley Jean Reese