Termites are swarming in Beaufort County. 5 things to know to protect your home

SHARE COPY LINK Formosan Subterranean Termite swarmers are common in the Lowcountry and throughout the South during the late spring. Here's everything you need to know about the pesky flying insects. Ashley Jean Reese

Formosan Subterranean Termite swarmers are common in the Lowcountry and throughout the South during the late spring. Here's everything you need to know about the pesky flying insects. Ashley Jean Reese