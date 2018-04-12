The Lowcountry has otters? Yep. But don’t get too close, they can take down a gator

SHARE COPY LINK Jessica Miller with the Fripp Island Resort captured a river otter leading her four pups across the 8th fairway of Ocean Point Golf Links around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Jessica Miller Ashley Jean Reese

