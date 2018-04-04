Florida zoo is slathering honey on injured sea turtles as treatment
A zoo in Melbourne, Florida, is using honey from bees to help other animals at the zoo. In a video posted to their Facebook page, the Brevard Zoo explains how the honey is being used to treat injured sea turtles. According to the video, five sea turt
Cheryl Crosby Phillips rescues opossums, squirrels and raccoons. This baby opossum was found abandoned in a Bluffton, S.C., backyard. She'd just fed it puppy formula with a syringe before shooting this video, she says.
A huge rattlesnake was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday. This video of the snake was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The animal was identified as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, according to Action News Jax.
This video from late February 2018 documents the discovery of a humpback whale carcass nearly 30 miles off Cumberland Island, and how sharks -- including some large great whites -- quickly scavenged the 28-foot-long whale until little was left.
Shark migration season, especially “snowbird” blacktip sharks, has begun in South Florida. But researchers say there are fewer than ever and the reduction in visiting sharks could have ecological effect.
Everyone knows that February 2 is Groundhog Day, but groundhogs aren't the only ones who can predict if Spring is on it's way. Check out this video to how alligators can clue you in that warmth is near.