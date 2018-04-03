This Lowcountry weed is beloved by chickens and rabbits - and may help you feel better

Common chickweed (Stellaria media) may be the quintessential weed. In spring, this bright green, low-growing plant appears seemingly overnight, spreading over gardens and other patches of open ground.
One factor behind its weedy success is an amazingly short life-cycle. It takes only 5-7 weeks for a plant to sprout, flower, and go to seed.
Chickweed can produce multiple generations, starting in early spring, before disappearing from the landscape during the heat of summer. Then, new seeds sprout in the fall and the plants grow slowly during cool weather, ready to accelerate their development the following spring.
Chickweed flowers are distinctive – each looks like a tiny white star, with five deeply cleft petals. Although the species can self-pollinate – another advantage for a rapidly growing weed – the flowers also attract small bees and flies that act as pollinators, as well as the occasional butterfly.
The plant spreads vegetatively by rooting from its sprawling stems, but it also produces a profusion of miniscule seeds. Output averages 2,200-2,700 seeds per plant, but some plants can produce as many as 25,000. Scientists have also found that common chickweed seeds can stay viable for 30 years, perhaps longer. They even survive immersion in seawater.
Chickweed seeds are produced inside small, dry capsules, and once ripe, many seeds fall to the ground right near the parent plant. But others are widely dispersed via the muddy shoes of humans and the tires of vehicles. Birds and mammals that ingest the plant also promote dispersal since chickweed seeds can pass intact through their digestive tracts. .
Chickens enjoy eating chickweed – hence its common name – and mourning doves feed on the leaves, as do sparrows, deer, rabbits, a species of tortoise beetle, and certain moth larvae. Even humans have included common chickweed in their diet, using it raw in salads and as an herbal medicine to treat anemia, skin diseases, bronchitis, and other ailments. Medicinal values and safe dosages have not been closely studied, however.
Although common chickweed is native to Europe, it’s become naturalized almost everywhere and has been reported from over fifty countries. One study ranks it as one of the most successful colonizing weeds in the world.
