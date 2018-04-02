Hazard alert: Gator on the green at popular Hilton Head Island golf course

An alligator was spotted crossing the first hole at Bear Creek Golf Club on Hilton Head Thursday. Lowcountry gators are most active in the spring and early summer during their mating season.
Tom Iredell Ashley Jean Reese
