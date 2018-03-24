This Beaufort County island named one of the best places to see dolphins in North America

Dolphins are majestic creatures, and seeing them in the wild can be a breathtaking experience. Beaufort County can rejoice knowing that we have one of the best places to do that in North America, according to The Travel Channel.
Hilton Head Island has been named as one of the "10 Best Dolphin Sighting Destinations in North America" on the cable network's website.
The Travel Channel calls the island "an excellent location for dolphin sightings," highlighting marine life excursions that can be booked through local tour companies like Outside Hilton Head. Such tours cross the Intracoastal Waterway and other ideal locations to see dolphins.
In addition to discussing the dolphin spotting opportunities, The Travel Channel also praises the area for its "variety of recreational activities such as golf, tennis, swimming and spa getaways."
Hilton Head Island is joined on the list by such destinations as The Channel Islands in California, Naples-Fort Myers in Florida and Vancouver Island in British Columbia.
March and April are especially prime months for dolphin watching on Hilton Head Island, as dolphins that have migrated south to Florida for the winter start to move back north, passing through our waters as they do, according to Wayne McFee, research wildlife biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service.
Those wanting to see dolphins making their southward journeys should keep their eyes on the ocean in November and December, McFee said.
