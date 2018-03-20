Are SC's sand tiger sharks an aggressive species? Here are 6 fast facts

Shark migration season, especially “snowbird” blacktip sharks, has begun in South Florida. But researchers say there are fewer than ever and the reduction in visiting sharks could have ecological effect.
Everyone knows that February 2 is Groundhog Day, but groundhogs aren't the only ones who can predict if Spring is on it's way. Check out this video to how alligators can clue you in that warmth is near.
'Carolina' was part of a group of more than 10 manatees rescued from cold waters near Charleston on Nov. 28. She was relocated to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, where she received two months of rehab. On Wednesday, she was released b
A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surfa
This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!"
Mary Lee, OCEARCH's most famous great white shark, last pinged off the coast of New Jersey in June. Researchers fear her tracking tag's battery might have died. Here's what they've learned about the "legendary" shark over the past five years.