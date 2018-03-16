Hilton Head man catches great white shark he calls a 'little guy.' It wasn't little at all

Hilton Head’s “great white shark whisperer’’ was under a lot of pressure Thursday morning to catch the apex predator of the Atlantic.

Chip Michalove, charter captain at Outcast Sport Fishing, had a special guest on board when he ventured out to sea a few miles off the Hilton Head coast.

Jon Dodd, a shark enthusiast with the Atlantic Great White Conservancy, flew from Cape Cod to Hilton Head for a one-day trip this week. He'd been talking to Michalove for over a year now about wanting to witness the magic of catching a great white shark on rod-and-reel. And despite "pretty terrible" sea conditions, Michalove promised to do his best to deliver.

“The sea was anything but agreeable,” Michalove said. “We had about a 50-50 chance of catching (a great white)."

And just like that — after about three hours of bobbing up and down in his 26-foot catamaran — the Outcast Sport Fishing crew hooked a 7.5 foot great white shark.

To the average angler, fighting a fish larger than a human would be the feat of a lifetime. But to Michalove, who recently made headlines across the nation for landing a 3,000-pound great white last month, it was just "a little guy."

"Compared to last time, this one felt like fighting a catfish," Michalove said. "He was small, but persistent. He didn't seem to mind being on the side of the boat at all."

It was the smallest shark he’s ever caught. Michalove, also known as the “Great White Shark Whisperer,” has been on a great white shark streak for the last three years — something that few fishermen in the world can say. He’s hooked at least 27 great white sharks sharks since he caught his first in 2015. Last year, he gained national attention for hooking three in one day. In December, he made national headlines when a great white shark circled his boat.

Michalove said his most recent shark was between 5 to 9 years old, based on his size. Male great white sharks typically are between 11-13 feet long when they are fully mature, according to the Smithsonian.

“It really shows a lot about our ecosystem off Hilton Head that we caught that huge 3,000-pound female just three weeks ago and now, an immature male,” Michalove said.

The fishing crew had the male shark on the side of the boat for about 15 minutes while they placed two tracking tags on the dorsal fin. Michalove then removed the hook from the shark's mouth with a pole and released him.

Chip Michalove, charter captain at Hilton Head's Outcast Sport Fishing, removes a hook from the great white shark's mouth before releasing him into the ocean. Chip Michalove Outcast Sport Fishing Chip Michalove Outcast Sport Fishing

Ideally, when Michalove hooks a great white shark, the goal is to place a satellite tracking tag on the shark that gives scientists and shark enthusiasts the ability to follow the shark’s movements in real-time as it swims thousands of miles through the Atlantic. Michalove has been working with scientists at the Conservancy in Chatham, Mass., to study the patterns of great white sharks. The tags he placed on this shark will allow scientists to track its movements for the next few years.

“This guy was too small to put a satellite tag on," he said. "I don’t like to put those kind of tags on sharks when the shark’s dorsal fin still is developing,” he said.

Great white obsession

Michalove goes to great lengths to ensure the process and methods he uses to catch great white sharks on rod-and reel puts minimal stress on the animal.

He’s been studying great whites for decades now. In fact, he spent 12 straight, unsuccessful winters trying to catch a great white — before there was even proof they came near the Lowcountry coast.

And even though he's the "Great White Shark Whisperer" of the Lowcountry, Thursday’s trip was special because of the man on board.

Chip Michalove and Outcast Sport fishing crew catching their third great white shark this season off the coast of Hilton Head Island. Chip Michalove

Dodd was friends with Michalove’s hero Frank Mundus — the first fisherman to catch a great white on rod-and-reel in the Atlantic. He inspired “Jaws" and happens to be Michalove’s idol. His life as a fisherman in the Northeast mirrors Michalove’s story in many ways. Mundus was the maverick of shark fishing, the man Michalove always dreamed of being.

“To have Dodd on board, who actually fished with Frank Mundus … that was really cool for me,” Michalove said.

Michalove said he hopes to have at least two more weeks to fish for great white sharks before water temperatures get too warm.

Like clockwork, great white sharks swarm to Lowcountry waters every winter from December to March. Michalove has previously estimated that there are around 1,000 great whites off the South Carolina coast in the winter.

"I'm not done yet this season," Michalove said, who hopes to have a couple more great white shark adventures this month.

