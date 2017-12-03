Dolphin lovers, rejoice! Why you’ll see more of them in the Lowcountry in December

More Videos 1:30 Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it Pause 1:21 Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try 0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:54 Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 0:38 Take a look as the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team performs at the Christmas parade 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 2:09 Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Protecting dolphins: How best to view them Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. NOAA Fisheries

