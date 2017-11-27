Although not as showy as its ornamental cousins, Gulf Croton is a stately little shrub sometimes grown in wildflower or butterfly gardens.
Although not as showy as its ornamental cousins, Gulf Croton is a stately little shrub sometimes grown in wildflower or butterfly gardens. Vicky McMillan Special to The Island Packet/ The Beaufort Gazette
Although not as showy as its ornamental cousins, Gulf Croton is a stately little shrub sometimes grown in wildflower or butterfly gardens. Vicky McMillan Special to The Island Packet/ The Beaufort Gazette

Untamed Lowcountry

It’s not a showoff like its cousins, but this little shrub helps grow Lowcountry dunes

By Vicky McMillan

Special to the Packet/Gazette

November 27, 2017 09:33 AM

Gulf Croton (Croton punctatus) is a small, rather nondescript shrub you may have seen at Lowcountry beaches among other dune vegetation.

You can spot it by its distinctive leaves, which vary in color from dull, grayish green to almost silvery in the case of very young foliage.

The species occurs along Southeastern coasts and the Gulf states, south to Mexico and northern South America.

Along with other coastal vegetation, Gulf Croton helps retard beach erosion and stabilize dunes. Not surprisingly, the plant is remarkably tolerant of the sorts of conditions you’d expect in dune habitats. This means bright sunlight, high soil temperatures, drought, strong winds, and nutrient-poor, sandy soil.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gulf Croton shrubs may reach a height of several feet. Sometimes they grow in large clumps, which collectively intercept wind-transported sand, thus helping dunes to grow. The plants tolerate sand-scouring, as well as partial burial by wind-driven sand.

As a group, crotons include some 1,300 species of trees, shrubs, and herbs found around the world, especially in the tropics and subtropics. They all belong to the spurge family (Euphorbiaceae), along with the ornamental “crotons” (Codiaeum) popular for landscaping.

Although not as showy as its ornamental cousins, Gulf Croton is a stately little shrub in its own right, sometimes grown in wildflower or butterfly gardens.

Its fragrant, inconspicuous, whitish flowers are attractive to insects, and its seeds provide food for a variety of birds.

Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

    This video shows the tagging of Harry-Etta, the 15th tiger shark, to be tagged by SC Department of Natural Resources biologists in St. Helena Sound located in South Carolina waters. Researchers were thrilled to find out that the shark is pregnant and may soon offer information to shark's habitats during gestation.

Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

Watch 0:23

Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.
Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video 2:26

Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video
Watch as 0:31

Watch as "Julia" the osprey is released on Hilton Head

View More Video

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.