How these Beaufort County monkeys are helping to save our lives

Baby monkey spins head to get a better look at Beaufort videographer Beaufort resident Betty Austin Owen captured some wonderful video of Rhesus monkeys on Morgan Island. Including video of a baby monkey clinging to an adult’s underside. The island, owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is private with no public access. Beaufort resident Betty Austin Owen captured some wonderful video of Rhesus monkeys on Morgan Island. Including video of a baby monkey clinging to an adult’s underside. The island, owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is private with no public access. Betty Austin Owen Submitted

