If you love old-time train travel, you can climb aboard just two hours from Bluffton

More Videos 0:52 5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' Pause 0:39 Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 1:05 Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 0:23 Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:43 If something traumatic happened to a student, how would Beaufort County schools respond? 1:51 Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 0:43 Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life 1:07 Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter 0:55 How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad The St. Mary’s Railroad in coastal Georgia consists of the old rail depot – an art-deco utilitarian building – which was converted into a museum and a local theatre that are both popular with visitors. The St. Mary’s Railroad owns several diesel locomotives and offers steam train rides with custom-built passenger cars with open seating that allows expansive views of the town and scenery. The St. Mary’s Railroad in coastal Georgia consists of the old rail depot – an art-deco utilitarian building – which was converted into a museum and a local theatre that are both popular with visitors. The St. Mary’s Railroad owns several diesel locomotives and offers steam train rides with custom-built passenger cars with open seating that allows expansive views of the town and scenery. Matt Richardson

The St. Mary’s Railroad in coastal Georgia consists of the old rail depot – an art-deco utilitarian building – which was converted into a museum and a local theatre that are both popular with visitors. The St. Mary’s Railroad owns several diesel locomotives and offers steam train rides with custom-built passenger cars with open seating that allows expansive views of the town and scenery. Matt Richardson