These turtles were injured on Hilton Head. Now they are headed back to the ocean.

Two sea turtles found injured on Hilton Head Island are among four who have been rehabilitated and are being released Tuesday afternoon at Isle of Palms County Park by the South Carolina Aquarium.
Sheldon is an adult Kemp’s ridley sea turtle found stranded on Hilton Head in July with a fractured skull and shell from what appeared to be a boat strike, the aquarium posted on its website.
Caldwell is a loggerhead caught by a fisherman and left on Tower Beach on Hilton Head in July. Caldwell was left on shore with a hook in his mouth and another in his throat, along with some fishing line, the aquarium posted.
After receiving medical treatment for their injuries, both recently were given clean bills of health.
Sheldon and Caldwell will be joined by Hank, a juvenile loggerhead, and Jacobs, an adult loggerhead.
The 3 p.m. release is expected to be the final public turtle release of the season in South Carolina because the water temperature is becoming too cool, according to the aquarium. The event is open to the public
