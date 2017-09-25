These Hilton Head visitors heard their engine purring. But not for the reason you’re thinking

When visitors come to Hilton Head Island, they might plan to leave with some souvenirs, some shells and a tan if they’re lucky. A kitten, however, usually isn’t in the cards.
Phil Read and his family, from Charlotte, came to visit some friends in their new Sea Pines home last weekend. They went to the beach, dined at the Sea Pines Beach Club and helped celebrate their friends’ housewarming.
On Sunday, about an hour after leaving Hilton Head, as the Read family was heading down Interstate 95 on their way home, Read said he thought he heard a meowing sound.
His wife validated the belief. But there was a bit of a slow down on the interstate, so the pair figured the sound was coming from a car beside them.
About an hour later, the meowing came back again.
“At that point I said, ‘OK, we are going to pull off somewhere at the next exit. There’s a cat somewhere in this car,’” Read told The Island Packet on Monday.
To his and his family’s amazement, when Read popped the hood of the van, he discovered a kitten — about the size of a softball — lodged between the air filter and the front paneling.
“I couldn’t believe there was a cat in the engine bed,” Read said. “He was not happy at first, but when he poked his head out and finally stopped hissing at me, I could pull him out.”
1hr from Hilton Head I swear I hear a mew. 2 1/2 hrs I hear it again. Pull over, pop the hood and WTF. Kids have already imprinted. Gah. pic.twitter.com/uUmdErjHYc— Phil Read (@PhilRead) September 24, 2017
The van was parking at Read’s friends’ house most of the weekend, aside from driving to the Sea Pines Beach Club for lunch on Saturday, he said.
“Maybe when it was parked at the restaurant, it crawled up into the engine and then couldn’t get out,” Read said.
No matter how the kitten got stuck, when he finally was freed he appeared to be uninjured, he said.
Read and his family drove the next few hours home before taking the kitten to the vet, who confirmed he was about 4-6 weeks old and in surprisingly good condition, Read said.
After little deliberation, Read’s family decided to keep the kitten and to name him Hilton.
“I tried to bring up with my teens that we should talk about putting it up for adoption, but my 17-year-old daughter just said ‘No, we don’t need to discuss that,’” he said.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
