‘Wrong time for jokes’: How this Bluffton native is tied to a fake shark photo in Hurricane Harvey floodwater

Have you seen the photo that’s gone viral of a shark swimming in the streets of Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey?
Well, it’s fake.
But the original photo was very real. It was taken about 13 years ago and hundreds of miles away — and, it included a Bluffton native, Trey Snow, according to Mashable.
The original, breathtaking photo, which was published in a 2005 issue of Africa Geographic, was taken off the coast of Capetown, South Africa, by a conservation photographer who was working on a book about great white sharks.
The photographer, Thomas P. Peschak, worked with scientists at the White Shark Trust, including Snow, “to create novel images of white sharks in South Africa that would illustrate current scientific research,” according to his blog.
During that time, he captured a photo of Snow, 38, in a kayak, as he turned to look behind him at a great white shark a few meters back.
“When the shark’s dorsal fin emerged, I thought I had the shot but hesitated a fraction of a second. In that moment, the research assistant in the kayak, Trey Snow, turned to look behind him, and I took the shot,” Peschak wrote in a blog post.
Snow and his team were looking at ways to track the behaviors and movements of the sharks. The team wanted to monitor the sharks using as little impact on their natural behavior as possible, which meant kayaking, he said.
Snow saw the photo before it was published in Africa Geographic and he said he could see “right away how powerful an image it was.”
He remembers seeing the photos on the internet, in various publications and even featured on a late night show. But he never imagined it would be used to Photoshop a shark into setting of natural disasters.
Since the photo was taken in 2005, it has been altered and Photoshopped into multiple water-related natural disasters including Hurricanes Matthew, Sandy and now, Harvey. Each time, appearing convincing enough to be shared hundreds of times on social media and occasionally by news networks.
“It’s funny that a picture like that with such a big-time wow factor can be used in other ways,” Snow said. “But honestly I think, like most everyone else, it’s the wrong time for jokes.”
Snow said the last thing those in the path of Hurricane Harvey need is fake media.
“It’s a special photograph, and it was done for a purpose. And that was not it,” he said.
Snow graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in marine biology. Today, he works as a boat captain for The Inn at Palmetto Bluff, a part-time CrossFit coach and owns Bluffton Bike Taxi.
And although the original photo may be many years behind Snow, a part of it continues to re-emerge.
Peschak first saw his photo pop up again in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, which battered and flooded the streets of Puerto Rico, according to his blog.
“I could never have imagined that my photograph would make an appearance in this context, except this time it was only the shark, minus the kayak ... I always look forward to receiving e-mails from friends and family who have spotted the same white shark in a different context. While I will probably never become a legend in my own right, at least my white shark is well on her way,” he wrote.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
