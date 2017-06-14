Whoa, Nelly: SC carriage horse goes for a wild ride, says ‘nay’ to the business

A Charleston carriage horse with a thirst for freedom will have plenty of it after throwing a driver and taking its passengers on a wild ride earlier this week.
The incident was captured on video by Tisa Alexander Monday evening, when Alexander witnessed the horse frantically running through a downtown Charleston street pulling a carriage full of people.
The carriage, with nine passengers, jumps a curb and hits a parked car in the video.
The horse, Luke, is owned by Charleston Carriage Works, and will be retired, at least temporarily, until he is cleared by a veterinarian, the Post and Courier reports.
The driver was injured, but the passengers were not, according to the Post and Courier. This is the second time this month Luke has thrown a driver.
