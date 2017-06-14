Whoa, Nelly: SC carriage horse goes for a wild ride, says ‘nay’ to the business

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:28 Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow Pause 1:01 Ferocious little beasts: All you need to know about assassin bugs 0:53 Do you have a fire ant problem? Here's how to tell if it's serious. 0:44 A Hilton Head dolphin and a playful pup become BFFs 0:32 Hilton Head gator vs. vulture 0:21 Corn snake or copperhead? 0:41 Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another 0:24 The sights and sounds of Tybee Island’s Lighthouse keeper 0:42 Hilton Head volunteers work to get 400-pound sea turtle back into the ocean 0:48 How to identify venomous snakes in the Lowcountry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Charlotte, NC resident Tisa L. Alexander shot this video from Charleston's Andrew Pinckney Inn on Monday, June 12, 2017 as Luke, a carriage horse with Charleston Carriage Works, bolts down the street carrying a load of tourists, jumps a curb and hits a parked car. The Charleston Post and Courier reports that only the carriage driver was injured and that the horse would be removed from service until a veterinarian cleared the horse.

