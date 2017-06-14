Charlotte, NC resident Tisa L. Alexander shot this video from Charleston's Andrew Pinckney Inn on Monday, June 12, 2017 as Luke, a carriage horse with Charleston Carriage Works, bolts down the street carrying a load of tourists, jumps a curb and hits a parked car. The Charleston Post and Courier reports that only the carriage driver was injured and that the horse would be removed from service until a veterinarian cleared the horse. Tisa L. Alexander Submitted video
Charlotte, NC resident Tisa L. Alexander shot this video from Charleston's Andrew Pinckney Inn on Monday, June 12, 2017 as Luke, a carriage horse with Charleston Carriage Works, bolts down the street carrying a load of tourists, jumps a curb and hits a parked car. The Charleston Post and Courier reports that only the carriage driver was injured and that the horse would be removed from service until a veterinarian cleared the horse. Tisa L. Alexander Submitted video

Untamed Lowcountry

June 14, 2017 9:44 AM

Whoa, Nelly: SC carriage horse goes for a wild ride, says ‘nay’ to the business

By Michael Olinger

A Charleston carriage horse with a thirst for freedom will have plenty of it after throwing a driver and taking its passengers on a wild ride earlier this week.

The incident was captured on video by Tisa Alexander Monday evening, when Alexander witnessed the horse frantically running through a downtown Charleston street pulling a carriage full of people.

The carriage, with nine passengers, jumps a curb and hits a parked car in the video.

The horse, Luke, is owned by Charleston Carriage Works, and will be retired, at least temporarily, until he is cleared by a veterinarian, the Post and Courier reports.

The driver was injured, but the passengers were not, according to the Post and Courier. This is the second time this month Luke has thrown a driver.

