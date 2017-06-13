Ulmer Family Pharmacy and Wellness Center Facebook page
Untamed Lowcountry

June 13, 2017 1:30 PM

Gator pays visit to Bluffton pharmacy ... without a prescription

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Employees at a Bluffton pharmacy got quite the surprise patient Monday morning when they found an alligator hanging out in their parking lot.

“First customer of the day!!” Ulmer Family Pharmacy and Wellness Center, located on Bluffton Road, posted on its Facebook page along with a picture of the gator. “Don’t worry, he was moved to a near by pond. He just wanted to check out the new pharmacy in town. Happy Monday everyone!!”

The photo garnered over 130 likes and comments ranging from “he’s got shingles” to “I’ve heard (the pharmacy) could be extremely helpful for (the alligator’s) degenerating and scaly skin!”

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

