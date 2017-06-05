Keep your eyes on your French fires. This bird may try to steal them

With their spindly orange legs and long, downcurved bills, White Ibises (Eudocimus albus) are ungainly-looking birds. But these features also make them easy to identify.
Adults have white plumage with black wingtips that are visible in flight. During the breeding season, the pinkish-orange bill turns darker at the tip. Both sexes have reddish-orange faces and brilliant blue eyes.
Immature ibises have a mottled coloration, which they gradually lose as they mature.
The species is native to coastal areas of the southeastern U.S., with a range extending to parts of Mexico and northern South America.
Here in the Lowcountry, we can see White Ibises year-round, feeding in noisy groups in tidal flats, and wading in the shallow waters of marshes and lagoons. Their long, tapered bills allow them to probe bottom sediments in search of insects, worms, frogs, snails, fish, and crustaceans.
Sometimes the birds also search for insects on wet lawns and golf courses.
White Ibises can get aggressive about their food. Foraging birds may freely snatch prey from one another – though sometimes losing potential meals, in turn, to other wading birds feeding nearby.
Such incidents of food theft – called kleptoparasitism by biologists – are occasional or sometimes common foraging tactics in a variety of animals, including both invertebrates and vertebrates. Food theft has recorded for some 197 species of birds alone.
In summer, White Ibises breed in colonies in trees and thickets, often in the company of other wading birds. Both the male and female build the platform-like nest, sometimes incorporating sticks or other materials stolen from the nests of other pairs.
Males are aggressively territorial, defending the nest and their mate from rivals amidst much lunging, biting, and bill-snapping. The female lays 2-5 eggs, and both sexes incubate.
Parents may commute several miles each day in search of food, which they regurgitate into the waiting mouths of their noisy offspring.
But kleptoparasitism occurs among ibises at breeding colonies, as well.
The “food pirate” sidles up to a parent bird about to feed its young. When the parent opens its beak, the pirate thrusts its bill deep into the victim’s throat and pulls out the bolus of food.
Food pirates at ibis colonies are usually adult males. Females, which are smaller than males and less aggressive, are more often the victims.
But even nestlings are fair game for food pirates, which may target recently fed young and extract food directly out of their mouths.
White Ibises can steal meals from humans, too. I once witnessed this at Florida’s SeaWorld, where I and other diners had to guard our lunches from a persistent group of White Ibises that were intent on sampling our burgers and fries.
We were successful – most of the time.
Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.
