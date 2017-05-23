How do you beat the Lowcountry heat? blue dasher dragonflies stand on their heads

Now that warm weather is here, the Lowcountry has come alive with dragonflies.
Together with damselflies, their more delicate insect relatives, dragonflies number over 5,000 species worldwide, with about 150 different kinds in South Carolina alone.
One of our most common species is a medium-sized dragonfly called a blue dasher (Pachydiplax longipennis).
Males have a white face, green eyes, and slender blue abdomen (rear body segment) with a prominent black tip. The four wings have amber patches near the wing bases and wing tips.
Females, by contrast, have reddish eyes and a black abdomen with yellow stripes.
It’s easy to spot males defending individual breeding territories along the shores of ponds and lagoons. True to their name, blue dashers spend much of their time chasing one another, patrolling over shallow water in search of females, or hovering in mid-air like miniature helicopters.
If you watch closely, you’ll notice that males use the abdomen to signal dominance or aggression, raising it vertically while perched or when chasing other males.
Female blue dashers visit water areas only briefly, once they’re ready to reproduce.
After mating, a female dips her abdomen repeatedly into shallow water, typically within the territory of her mate. She may release hundreds of eggs.
Meanwhile, the territory owner hovers nearby and guards her from the attentions of intruding males.
The eggs hatch into wingless aquatic larvae that breathe via gills and seize tiny prey with their powerful hinged jaws.
Once fully grown, larvae climb out of the water, shed their “skins,” and emerge as terrestrial, flying adults.
Then they take a week or more to reach sexual maturity, feeding voraciously on mosquitoes, midges, and other insects.
blue dashers can eat up to 10 percent of their body weight in prey per day.
However, as with humans, hot summer weather can slow them down.
When feeling too warm, blue dashers adopt a distinctive “obelisk posture,” which helps regulate their internal body temperature. While perched, they raise the abdomen upwards, not to display aggression in this case, but to minimize the surface area exposed to the sun.
On exceptionally hot days, a blue dasher may perch motionless for minutes at a time, nearly standing on its head.
Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.
