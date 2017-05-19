Another day, another gator hit in Florida: Woman flips car after hitting alligator

It’s that time of the year when alligators are seen in strange places on the move to find a mate.
This week, two alligators caused vehicle accidents in Florida since Wednesday.
The Bradenton Herald reports that a motorcyclist in the Tampa area was traveling on State Road 674 around 12:28 a.m. Friday hit a 10-foot alligator crossing the road in front of him. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
On Wednesday, an alligator was stuck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 75 on Wednesday night in Sarasota Florida, the Bradenton Herald reports. The motorist suffered minor injuries after losing control and rolling her vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Alligators are on the move in the Lowcountry as well. Earlier this week, an alligator caught on video crossed Palmetto Bay Road peacefully.
