You’ll want to make a trip to SC Aquarium this summer to see this new exhibit

Love sea turtles? You’ll want to make a trip to Charleston this summer to check out the newest addition to the South Carolina Aquarium opening Memorial Day weekend.
The Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery’s opening brings the day-to-day operations of the South Carolina Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital with real-life rehabilitation of sick and injured sea turtles into the public’s eye.
And it’s interactive. Stations next to each sea turtle patient will let you learn the the causes of sea turtle stranding and to practice diagnosing a mock patient.
The opening of Recovery nearly doubles the clinic’s patient capacity and brings an improved medical facility to the clinic. There’s also a 40-seat classroom and theater hosting daily programs and features video that showcases a sea turtles’ journey from rescue to rehabilitation to release. The space will come to life using light and sound elements to accentuate the context of the video.
For more than 17 years, the the South Carolina Aquarium has helped rescue and recover more than 200 sea turtle patients. According to SCDNR, during the past 10 years the average number of sea turtle standings on South Carolina beaches each year is 128. Of these, roughly 10 percent are alive and successfully transported to the Sea Turtle Hospital.
