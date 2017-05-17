After wading through Hilton Head pond, local expert is certain on mystery creature

In spite of concerns from a Hilton Head Beach and Tennis Club resident, an expert has confirmed that the creature in the stormwater pond outside the man’s balcony is, in fact, not a sea turtle.
Amber Kuehn, manager of the Coastal Discovery Museum’s Sea Turtle Protection Project, said she went to the pond for two hours, watching for the turtle and wading through the water.
During those two hours, the turtle never came above the water nor did it make a big wave when she created a disturbance by walking through the pond.
“The behavior alone dictates that it’s not a sea turtle,” Kuehn said. If it was, “it would have aggressively fled the scene, and made a big splash in response to my movement,” she said.
The concerned resident, Steve Upesleja, claimed he saw a green sea turtle in the pond a couple weeks ago and was concerned it needed to be rescued.
But according to Kuehn, only two adult green sea turtles have ever nested on Hilton Head Island.
The only way a green sea turtle might have ended up in the pond is if a person captured the turtle and placed it there, which is a federal offense, she said.
