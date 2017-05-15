Mosquito facts: Invincible eggs and once hatched, biting is just around the corner

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that homeowners should actively remove any standing water in their yards during the summer months when mosquitoes are most active in breeding and biting. Besides wearing an insect repellent with DEET, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and staying indoors during the peak times mosquitoes bite, here are four mosquito facts from the CDC that should inspire you to empty any standing water containers in your yard.
CDC, Staff video
Protecting dolphins: How best to view them

Untamed Lowcountry

Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them.

Catch and release: Big brown bat netted and released at Palmetto Bluff

Untamed Lowcountry

A research class on bat acoustics set up nets to catch bats at Palmetto Bluff on April 26, 2017. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Jennifer Kindel freed a big brown bat from the net, recorded the bat's weight, forearm length and other data, and then released the bat back into the wild. Kindel explained that netting helps researchers manage local bat habitats by providing information on bat species in the area, if bats are reproducing, if the young are surviving and when the bats are most active.

