Mosquito facts: Invincible eggs and once hatched, biting is just around the corner

A research class on bat acoustics set up nets to catch bats at Palmetto Bluff on April 26, 2017. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Jennifer Kindel freed a big brown bat from the net, recorded the bat's weight, forearm length and other data, and then released the bat back into the wild. Kindel explained that netting helps researchers manage local bat habitats by providing information on bat species in the area, if bats are reproducing, if the young are surviving and when the bats are most active.