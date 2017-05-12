Do alligators actually chase people? Should you run zigzag? Here’s what you need to know

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina Pause 1:17 Here's what you need to know to help sea turtles survive nesting season 1:00 Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop 1:19 Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 0:40 Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:57 Rock Hill resident aims to connect cities with new app 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:18 Top 10 baby names for 2016 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A 10-foot alligator recently made its way across Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island where two deer happened to be. Jessica Miller filmed the encounter and said the gator and deer came within 20 feet of each other. The deer seemed surprisingly chill. Jessica Miller