Here’s the reason experts say alligator attacks in SC are so rare

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone Pause 0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina 0:33 2 Fripp Island deer to giant gator: 'Nah Nah Nah Neh Neh' 1:34 Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 0:40 Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 1:57 Rock Hill resident aims to connect cities with new app 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:21 F/A-18s launch and refuel, mid-air 0:58 If Will Muschamp could add a former Gamecock to this year's roster, who would it be? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time). Ashley Jean Reese Staff video