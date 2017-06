This 8-foot alligator was seen roaming Bluffton's Pinecrest neighborhood for at least a year, but things came to a head Saturday night when the alligator was found in the middle of the street and residents could not pass by. As the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department responded, the alligator moved onto a front porch and yard nearby. Following S.C. Department of Natural Resources guidelines for gators of its size and location, it was captured and euthanized.