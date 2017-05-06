These 4 Lowcountry spiders could kill you (but probably won’t)

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention Pause 2:41 ‘They raped me’: 911 call from marsh records Beaufort girl’s cry for help 1:11 'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far 0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 5:31 Rollover crash from the point of view of a school bus driver 1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

There are only four types of venomous spiders in South Carolina. The hundreds of other species you're more likely to encounter are relatively harmless - and some are even quite useful. Here's all you need to know about spiders in the Lowcountry, including South Carolina's state spider. Ashley Jean Reese Staff video