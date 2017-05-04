Yikes: Here’s why you never want to poke a Lowcountry rattlesnake

Diamondback rattlesnakes are one of six species in the Lowcountry that you really don’t want to mess with.
But Jessica Miller, naturalist at Fripp Island Beach Resort, sometimes has to relocate them.
“I take them to Old Island, a wildlife management area,” she said. “Better then them getting killed!”
Miller recently relocated a female diamondback rattlesnake and took an amazing video of the slithering creature.
But when she tried to get a close shot of the snake’s face, it wasn’t having it.
“The rattling and striking was only because I was bothering her so much,” Miller said on Facebook. “She only wanted to be left alone!”
Comments