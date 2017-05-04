Untamed Lowcountry

May 04, 2017 3:32 PM

Yikes: Here’s why you never want to poke a Lowcountry rattlesnake

By Mandy Matney

Diamondback rattlesnakes are one of six species in the Lowcountry that you really don’t want to mess with.

But Jessica Miller, naturalist at Fripp Island Beach Resort, sometimes has to relocate them.

“I take them to Old Island, a wildlife management area,” she said. “Better then them getting killed!”

Miller recently relocated a female diamondback rattlesnake and took an amazing video of the slithering creature.

But when she tried to get a close shot of the snake’s face, it wasn’t having it.

“The rattling and striking was only because I was bothering her so much,” Miller said on Facebook. “She only wanted to be left alone!”

What to know if you're face to face with a rattlesnake

Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians in Idaho. Know when they're active and how they judge danger.

Katherine Jones The Idaho Statesman

King of Kiawah: Massive Eastern Kingsnake spotted on Kiawah Island

A non-venomous Eastern Kingsnake measuring over 6 ft. in length was spotted by Naturalists of the Kiawah Island Nature Program this week.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort Submitted video

Diamondback rattlesnake found on Fripp Island says "NOPE" when camera gets too close

