Diamondback rattlesnake found on Fripp Island says ‘NOPE’ when camera gets too close

Jessica Miller, naturalist at Fripp Island Resort, relocates certain snakes found on Fripp Island and takes them to Old Island, a wildlife management area near Fripp, where they can slither freely without scaring the heck out of humans. Miller said this diamondback rattlesnake she found last week was only aggressive because she was bothering it and that no one should try it at home.