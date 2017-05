Prime time for alligator activity in the Lowcountry starts in late April, and runs through early July, gator expert Joe Maffo told us March 20, 2017. The prehistoric creatures will start coming out in mid-April. Around lagoons and ponds, what do workers, visitors, and the public in general need to know to avoid becoming a victim? You already know not to ever feed them. Here's what else, with Maffo, joined by two of his buddies, Ali and Ali II.