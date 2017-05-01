Want to hunt gators in South Carolina? Here’s how.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 NBC News lauding Volunteers in Medicine for 'Inspiring America' Pause 1:36 Vinny the alligator is removed from Bluffton lagoon after resident complaint 0:44 This Bluffton gator is about to be relocated. Why some residents don't want that to happen. 0:33 Whoops! Watch Mayor Lisa Sulka's reaction to the men's shenanigans on 'The Bachelorette' 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 0:42 Police investigate after stolen vehicle wrecks near Sun City 1:14 10 facts you probably didn't know about manatees 2:27 Woah! A roundup of some of Chip Michalove's most amazing shark encounters 0:48 Beaufort County shark attacks: Fast facts you need to know 1:04 Is Hilton Head's namesake shark going to be a dad soon? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A 10-foot alligator recently made its way across Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island where two deer happened to be. Jessica Miller filmed the encounter and said the gator and deer came within 20 feet of each other. The deer seemed surprisingly chill. Jessica Miller

A 10-foot alligator recently made its way across Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island where two deer happened to be. Jessica Miller filmed the encounter and said the gator and deer came within 20 feet of each other. The deer seemed surprisingly chill. Jessica Miller