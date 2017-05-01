A 10-foot alligator recently made its way across Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island where two deer happened to be. Jessica Miller filmed the encounter and said the gator and deer came within 20 feet of each other. The deer seemed surprisingly chill. Jessica Miller
Want to hunt gators in South Carolina? Here’s how.

Posted by Lucas High

May 01, 2017 10:04 AM

Sportsmen with their sights set on hunting alligators in South Carolina this year can now begin applying for permits.

As of Monday, online applications for the 2017 public lands and wildlife management area alligator hunting seasons available at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’s website.

This year’s season begins Sept. 9 and run through Oct. 14, according to an S.C. DNR news release.

The deadline to apply is June 15.

The non-refundable cost to apply for a public lands hunt permit is $10; wildlife management area applications are $15.

The two wildlife management areas where hunting is permitted are the Santee Coastal Reserve in McClellanville and the Bear Island Reserve in Colleton County.

A randomized computer drawing based on a “preference point system” will determine the selection of hunters, the release said.

Successful applicants must then pay a $100 fee for the permit and harvest tag.

Non-South Carolina residents can apply, but must pay an additional $200 fee if selected, according to the release.

