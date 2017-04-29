Creatures of the night: Everything you need to know about Lowcountry bats

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Meet Hilton, our very own great white Pause 0:32 Secrets of success from a Blue Angel 1:19 Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:00 Why it matters: Arbor Day tree planting in Bluffton 0:38 Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same 1:21 Coming to this year's MCAS Beaufort Air Show 0:37 How did local man handle G force of Blue Angel flight? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A research class on bat acoustics set up nets to catch bats at Palmetto Bluff on April 26, 2017. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Jennifer Kindel freed a big brown bat from the net, recorded the bat's weight, forearm length and other data, and then released the bat back into the wild. Kindel explained that netting helps researchers manage local bat habitats by providing information on bat species in the area, if bats are reproducing, if the young are surviving and when the bats are most active. Ashley Jean Reese Staff video