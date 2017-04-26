Looking for a piece of Lowcountry paradise? It’s only an hour away

“Lake Warren State Park is one of South Carolina’s best kept secrets.” Ranger Bradley Rodriguez said before pausing to wave at an arriving visitor and lookeding out across the blue waters of the lake shimmering on the other side of a screen of tall pines. “This is one of the few places for a peaceful day.”
Indeed the early spring weather seemed to bear the promise of limitless relaxation and enjoyment of the outdoors.
“We have the best fishing in the state — there are trophy bass in this lake. Plus, Lake Warren State Park is an excellent place for birding throughout the year.” he said.
Lake Warren State Park seems to have everything you could want for a good day in the Lowcountry. Activities such as fishing, boating, hiking and community events make this park seem almost larger than it is. The park is only about an hour from Bluffton in the heart of the Lowcountry near Hampton and promises a day packed with adventure and enjoyment.
The park covers 440 acres of gently rolling Lowcountry land. Visitors will be greeted on either side of the entrance road by the 200 acre lake that serves as the jewel and main attraction to the park. There reportedly is what enthusiasts call truly phenomenal freshwater fishing. Largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill bream and carp make it an anglers paradise, and the lake is well-suited for it. Ideal for smaller boats, the lake is shallow and contains many stumps and other objects that provide excellent fishing conditions. Boats can be rented or visitors can launch their own at the ramp.
The lake seems to teem with wildlife above and below. Alligators can be spotted swimming or ashore and, high above, osprey and other birds soar and hunt.
Ashore, you will enjoy a hike along one of three trails that wind through the woodlands or along the lake shore. Picnic areas, pavilions and playground provide fun and shade and there is even primitive camping for overnite stays. Community events are held throughout the year, making Lake Warren State Park a magnet for Lowcountry locals as well as visitors from far and wide in search of fishing, birding or the outdoors.
My family and I recently visited the park. We took our small boat out onto the lake to explore and enjoy a picnic in a quiet cove. The hiking trails beckoned and a nice hour’s walk in the afternoon rounded out the day.
Lake Warren State Park is so close to Bluffton that we know that we will return soon. When you visit, you will certainly feel the same way. Come enjoy this “best kept secret” so close to home and discover a new side of the outdoors in the Lowcountry.
Bluffton resident Matt Richardson enjoys taking day trips with his family and exploring the Lowcountry. To see more pictures from his adventures, go to www.Flickr.com and search on the username “greenkayak73.” He can be reached at greenkayak73@gmail.com.
Getting There:
Lake Warren State Park is located at 1079 Lake Warren Road in Hampton and is almost exactly one hour from Bluffton.
To get there, take U.S. 278 to S.C. 170. Take 170 East toward Beaufort and take a left onto SC 462. Driver 18 miles, cross over I-95 and drive through Coosawhatchee. Take a right onto US 278 again and go 14 miles. Take a left onto Rock Spring Road. At 4.5 miles, turn right onto Hope Well Road. Take a right onto S.C. 601 and at 1 mile take a left onto Lake Warren Road.
The park entrance is on the left. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week year round. Call 803-943-5051 to inquire about conditions, rentals or events or visit www.southcarolinaparks.com/lakewarren/introduction.aspx for more information.
