April 25, 2017 9:05 AM

Why did the gator cross the road? It wasn’t to lengthen your Hilton Head commute

By Graham Cawthon

It seems this time of year that gators are everywhere. They’ll say hi to visitors during the RBC Heritage. They’ll even climb buildings to enjoy your balcony.

Mating season is upon us. And that means our American Alligator friends are a lot more active than usual.

Nancy Pinne found that out Monday while enjoying a ride down a Hilton Head bike path. She made it just past the Fresh Market shopping center on U.S. 278 when she noticed traffic stop.

The culprit? You guessed it. Thankfully, the 3:15 p.m. incident occurred before many people headed home for the day.

It’s a good reminder while in the Lowcountry to give yourself plenty of time to arrive. Never know when you may have to pick a turtle out of the road or stop for something larger.

