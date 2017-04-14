Not a fan of crowds? With the RBC Heritage in town, this Hilton Head shark is heading north.

A Hilton Head shark has been on the move since it was tagged six weeks ago by OCEARCH.
According to OCEARCH’s data, Savannah, as she is affectionately known, has traveled more than 200,000 miles since she was tagged March 5. But she’s yet to stray any further from the Lowcountry coast than a 10-day vacation not far from Tybee Island.
Now, with tourists in town for the RBC Heritage, Savannah has darted north, past Charleston. The 8.5 foot great white female pinged Thursday several miles off the coast, roughly parallel to McClellanville.
“We like to name the sharks after local communities so they can really get involved with the education programs we have going at OCEARCH and track the shark they feel is their own,” Chris Fischer, OCEARCH’s founding chairman and the expedition leader, previously told The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette.
