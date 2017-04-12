Untamed Lowcountry

April 12, 2017 10:19 AM

See a coyote? Here are 10 tips to stay safe and protect your pets.

By Adam Bell

abell@charlotteobserver.com

Coyotes aren’t just a rural problem — people and pets can encounter them in urban settings too.

With that in mind, here are 10 tips experts have if you encounter one:

▪ Keep your distance.

▪ Back away slowly while yelling and waving your arms. Throwing rocks and sticks might be effective. But don’t run.

▪ Call 911 only if your life is in danger or you are being threatened by coyotes or other animals.

▪ Keep dogs on leashes when walking them, as coyotes are much less likely to approach if a person is nearby.

▪ Look around your backyard for the animals before you let the dogs out.

▪ Never feed coyotes.

▪ Store trash in covered, heavy-duty animal-proof containers.

▪ Fence off outside animal enclosures and include a top.

▪  Don’t leave pet food and water out at night.

▪  Make sure pets’ rabies vaccination are up to date. If they come into contact with a wild animal the vaccination will save its life.

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding

Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding 1:01

Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding
Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2' 0:58

Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'
What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach? 0:46

What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach?

View More Video

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.

Editor's Choice Videos