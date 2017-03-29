Looking for a day trip that’s a real blast? Here’s where you need to go

In the heart of the old city of Charleston sits an odd, square building. Its yellow stucco walls blend with most of the other colonial buildings on the street. It is small and squat and the roof is covered with distinctive terra cotta tiles. It appears a bit out of place among the stately homes and columned churches, as if it is a misplaced summer cottage or a carriage house from some bygone era. If you guessed at either of these uses, you would not be far off. The little building is an echo of the distant past and has seen many uses. The gate and walkway open to a grassy yard with colorful flags and signs bidding welcome.
You have come to the Charleston Powder Magazine museum and are about to visit a unique piece of history.
Begun in 1703 and completed in 1713, the Powder Magazine museum in Charleston is not only one of the oldest buildings in Charleston; it is the oldest surviving public building from the colonial era in South Carolina. Commissioned as a part of Queen Anne’s War, ground was broken when the city and colony were still in their youth.
Pirates roamed the seas nearby, the marauding Spanish prowled the coast and Native American raids struck fear into the surrounding countryside. Charleston then was a small, wall-enclosed fortress town barely hanging on to a marshy peninsula on a wild and conflict-filled coast and an arsenal was needed for its defense.
Sited on Cumberland Street, it was made with brick and stucco walls up to 32 inches thick and had unique curved arches for each of its rooms. The purpose of the building was to house arms and ammunition, including lethal black powder. The curved walls were to direct any accidental explosion upward instead of out into the city and an attic packed with sand was to serve as a shock absorber and flame retardant. It was used until late in the Revolutionary War. When it was no longer needed, it was eventually sold and used for other purposes, including a cottage and even a wine cellar that benefited from its windowless, thick walled rooms.
In 1902 it was acquired for preservation and today has been opened as a cultural and historical museum for visitors of all ages.
When you visit you will be greeted with a smile by the museum director or a volunteer guide. You can go on a short tour or happily chat about the unique building and its history. Interactive and hands-on displays make history come alive and the small space seems packed with information.
There are regular events, reenactments and other activities at museum and it is also available for rental.
My family and I recently visited and enjoyed this gem of a place in the heart of the old city.
The Powder Magazine museum is a great place for a destination, for an event or just a short visit while shopping and exploring Charleston. It is a short walk from the Market and other shops and restaurants, too.
Bluffton resident Matt Richardson enjoys taking day trips with his family and exploring the Lowcountry. To see more pictures from his adventures, go to www.Flickr.com and search on the username “greenkayak73.” He can be reached at greenkayak73@gmail.com.
Getting There:
The Powder Magazine museum in Charleston is located at 79 Cumberland St in Charleston and is only two hours from Bluffton. Take U.S. 17 north to Charleston. As you cross the Ashley River, take a right onto Lockwood Drive. Turn left onto Meeting Street and then right onto Cumberland Street. Parking on the street is metered and there are parking garages close by with some free parking on the edge of the historic district and the Battery. The museum is open week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week, and from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children with group rates available. Visit thegift shop at the museum online to purchase books and other items including “Arsenal of History: The Powder Magazine of South Carolina” by Alan Stello. For more information, visit www.powdermag.org/index.php or call 843-722-9350 for more information.
