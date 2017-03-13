How robins win our hearts with their bright, red breasts and sweet songs

Common and widespread throughout most of North America, robins must be one of our best-known, best-loved birds.
Also, of course, they mark the coming of spring.
Robins were named by early colonists after the English bird of the same name, which also has a reddish breast. But American robins are bigger and belong to a different family, Turdidae, which also includes bluebirds and thrushes.
Robins are well adapted to city parks, golf courses, and suburban backyards, though they thrive equally well in diverse natural habitats – fields, woods, mountainsides, even tundra.
In Canada and other far northern parts of their range, robins migrate southward in the fall, and our populations in South Carolina enlarge with the influx of some of these migrants.
But in most of the United States robins are present year-round, gathering together in huge roosts during the winter.
Their main winter food is fruit, and flocks shift from place to place depending on what’s locally available. Robins may congregate in huge numbers around holly, cherry laurel, chokecherry, dogwood, and a host of other fruiting trees and shrubs.
As the weather warms, robins switch to patrolling fields and lawns for earthworms and other invertebrates. Their “run/stop/cock the head/run again” routine is one of their signature behaviors.
How do robins locate those worms they keep tugging out of the ground? Studies suggest that the birds use both sight and sound to find their prey.
As winter flocks start breaking up in spring, males disperse to stake out breeding territories, advertising their presence with their distinctive caroling song.
Robins are one of the first birds to sing in the early morning, even when it’s still dark. They sing as dusk falls, too, as they’re settling into perches high in trees.
Robins breed throughout South Carolina except right along the coast. Nests are usually in shrubs or trees, though some have been found in gutters, eaves, porch light fixtures, deck umbrellas, swing sets, even a train car.
Both parents fed the young, and a pair can produce two or three broods per year. But spring storms, parasites, and a host of predators (cats, snakes, hawks, owls) take their toll on adults and young. Only about 40 percent of nesting efforts are successful overall.
Occasionally, though, American robins can be long-lived. The oldest on record was over 13 years old.
Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.
