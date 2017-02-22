'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry

Having lost habitat as a result of Hurricane Matthew, flying squirrels have increasingly become a pest to homeowners in the Lowcountry, say experts at Hilton Head-based Island Pest Control. Among their habits: nesting in attics, leaving droppings, and chewing on electrical wires. Here's how to keep the squirrels out of your home. Video of the (some think) the cute critters slipping through a vent in a home on the island, provided by Island Pest Control. Feb. 22, 2017.