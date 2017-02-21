Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society announces annual meeting

The Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society will host its annual meeting Saturday on Daufuskie Island, according to a news release from the organization.
The event kicks off with a 12:30 p.m. luncheon at Old Daufuskie Crab Company at Freeport Marina. A board meeting, mixer and hands-on demonstration are scheduled for the remainder of the afternoon.
A ferry will depart at Broad Creek Marina on Hilton Head Island at 11 a.m. to take people to Freeport Marina. A 5 p.m. ferry will take people from Freeport back to Broad Creek. Go to enjoydaufuskie.com for more information.
There is a special round-trip ferry rate of $20 per person. Call 843-342-8687 to RSVP.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is “to promote and protect the endangered Marsh Tacky horse in the context of its historical roots” on the island through breeding, training and sales, and educational and special events programming.
For more information, contact Erica Marie Veit at 843-290-9119 or erica@daufuskiemarshtackysociety.org.
