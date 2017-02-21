Port Royal resident discovers bird never before seen in South Carolina

Head to Colleton County to see a bird that likely has never before been to South Carolina.
Port Royal resident Kelley Luikey spotted a great kiskadee at the Bear Island Wildlife Management Area on the morning of Feb. 9, The Post and Courier reports.
The large, “boisterous” flycatcher makes a noise that resembles its name — “kis-ka-dee.”
The species is typically found in South and Central America, Mexico and the southern edge of Texas.
“I didn’t realize that it had never been sighted in South Carolina until I got home and was told by another birding friend that I was the first to report one in our state,” Luikey told the Charleston newspaper.
Since her discovery, several others have listed kiskadee sightings on the Carolina Bird Club’s website.
Birdwatchers reported making several trips before a sighting or spending hours in the park for a 15-second glimpse of the bird.
It’s still unclear how the kiskadee ended up on the South Carolina coast, if it arrived naturally, was released from captivity or came aboard a ship. Another unknown is how the state’s record keepers will count the kiskadee.
