Raptor sets its bearings, launches with prey

Amber Kuehn, manager of the Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project, talks, on Jan. 26, 2017, about the first sea turtle stranding of the year on Hilton Head: a leatherback sea turtle that was found dead on the toe of the island at Land's End in Sea Pines.
Very few people in the world can say they have encountered three great white sharks in one day, but Chip Michalove and his crew at Outcast Sport Fishing can. On the night of Jan. 11, 2017, Michalove and his crew caught, tagged and took a DNA sample of this 2,000 pound male shark off the Hilton Head Island coast.
Hilton Head Island charter boat Capt. Chip Michalove at Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released a great white shark on Dec. 31, 2016, off the coast. Michalove posted the video of the female shark, which he estimated to be 16-feet in length, to his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, 2017.
Bluffton's Aviana Stevens, 8, shows her knowledge of the ancient megalodon on Nov. 23, 2016. The youngster recently discovered an ancient megalodon tooth while fossil hunting along the banks of the May River with her father, Jason Stevens. Megalodon was a giant shark that went extinct about 2 million years ago.