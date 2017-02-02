5th great white shark reeled in off Hilton Head this season ... and caught on video

Chip Michalove and his fishing crew are starting to make great white shark catching look easy.
Well, kind of.
On Wednesday, Hilton Head Charter Captain Chip Michalove caught, tagged and released a 14-foot female great white shark about 16 miles off the Hilton Head Island Coast. It was the crew’s fifth catch-and-release this season. And they caught it all on video.
“She bit the boat once, but came in relatively easy compared to the others,” Michalove said on Facebook. “The hook caught her perfect in the left corner, just barely hanging on.”
He said he unfortunately did not get to tag this one. Michalove has tagged five of the great white sharks he’s caught in the last two years with acoustic tags that track the shark's journey through the Atlantic.
As tagged fish pass by receivers in the ocean, information is sent for study to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Chatham, Mass., where Michalove has teamed with scientists to study great whites and their behavior.
In January, Michalove and his crew at Outcast Sport Fishing tagged a 350-pound, 8-foot juvenile shark with a spot tag, which means the shark can be tracked via satellite in real time on a new app, Sharktivity, powered by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. You can follow Miss Carolina as she swims through the Atlantic on her Twitter account.
Miss Carolina is the first shark to be tracked in real-time through the Sharktivitiy app. Michalove says his new goal for the season is to spot tag a bigger one.
