Brown Pelicans: How our gregarious icons became the comeback kids

The coastal Lowcountry wouldn’t be the same without Brown Pelicans.
These big, stocky, comical-looking seabirds are everywhere — hanging out at marinas and fishing piers, flying in line formation low over the water, riding updrafts high above the dunes.
They’re easy to identify by their gray-brown coloration, yellowish heads, long, white necks, and of course the pelican trademark: a huge beak with an expandable throat pouch.
Although our species is the smallest of the eight kinds of pelicans found worldwide, a Brown Pelican can weigh up to 10 pounds and have a wingspan of 7-8 feet.
Though ungainly on land, the bird is a strong, graceful flier with keen eyesight. A cruising pelican can spot a school of fish from heights of 50-60 feet. Then it makes a fast nosedive, plunging head-first into the surf and scooping up the stunned prey with its beak.
Internal air sacs cushion the blow of the dive and provide buoyancy, helping the pelican re-surface.
Its massive throat pouch can hold even more than its stomach, including up to 3 gallons of seawater, which the bird empties out before swallowing its meal.
A single bird can eat as much as four pounds of fish a day.
Brown Pelicans feed on menhaden, sheepshead, mullet, and a variety of other fish, but they’re not serious competitors with humans for commercially fished species.
They’re gregarious birds, often found in mixed groups of males and females, adults and juveniles. They breed together in colonies on offshore sandbars and barrier islands. Both parents incubate the eggs with their webbed feet and share the task of feeding the young.
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, huge numbers of Brown Pelicans were slaughtered for their feathers, which were sold as adornments for ladies’ hats.
Then, beginning in the 1940’s and 1950’s, widespread use of DDT caused even more population declines. The insecticide was transferred to pelicans via contaminated fish, and it caused their eggshells to thin and break.
By 1970, the Brown Pelican had become an endangered species.
Thanks to the banning of DDT, along with other conservation measures, the birds have made an impressive comeback along the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific coasts and they’re no longer on the Endangered Species List.
However, pelicans still face threats from human disturbance and habitat destruction – a fact we should remember if we want them to remain iconic features of our Lowcountry coasts.
Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.
